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Residential properties for sale in Antony, France

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
$378,663
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1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
$311,981
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Properties features in Antony, France

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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