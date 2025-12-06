Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental houses in Albertville, France

Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
In the Nogentil district, a residential area of Courchevel 1850, it is a chalet close to the…
$4,674
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Chalet  is located in the Plantret area, only 50 meters from the nearest ski slope (Epicea).…
$1,952
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located at the end of the allée des cerisiers, 3 unique new chalets with top-of-the-range fa…
$2,331
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Set in the heart of Les Chenus district of Courchevel 1850,  is one of the three properties …
$9,326
per night
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in Courchevel 1850, in the Chenus district, Chalet is a family chalet in a peaceful …
$2,385
per night
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The chalet  is ideally located in the quiet area of Plantret, near to the centre of the reso…
$2,060
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Charming chalet with jacuzzi  Chalet La Fenière with Jacuzzi enjoys a privileged location…
$1,876
per night
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
It is a spacious duplex apartment located on the top floor of the Portes de Courchevel resid…
$3,502
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The ultimate luxury chalet  is located near the centre of Courchevel 1850. It is a chic chal…
$5,446
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Let yourself be seduced by the Chalet , a superb property nestled in the heart of Courchevel…
$2,364
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
This emblematic luxury chalet in Courchevel 1850 is located in the highly sought-after Cospi…
$13,206
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Chalet was built in 2020. With a surface area of 300 sqm, it is composed of 4 floors with li…
$3,543
per night
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Chic, contemporary and discreetly elegant, Chalet  is a property that has everything you nee…
$11,652
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
An exceptional property nestled in the heart of Courchevel 1850, the chalet Les Bruxellois b…
$23,210
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
An apartment for 14 people with a generous space Although it has all the features of a pr…
$2,982
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
The chalet, located in the hamlet of Méribel Village, is a luxury chalet with swimming pool …
$2,819
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Chalet with services and swimming pool in Méribel Mussillon.  Chalet  is a prestigious ch…
$3,920
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Le Bois des Barmes, a prestigious chalet with pool in Courchevel le Praz In the hamlet of…
$2,060
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located at the end of the allée des cerisiers, 3 new, unique chalets with top-of-the-range f…
$2,331
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Located at the foot of the slopes of Courchevel Moriond, in the Belvedere district, the supe…
$3,152
per night
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the Nogentil district, Chalet t offers a relaxing setting, surrounded by greenery…
$4,978
per night
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Recently renovated in a style that combines elegance and mountain codes, Chalet  is a jewel …
$4,130
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The family chalet located in the sought after neigbourhood of Chenus in Courchevel 1850, set…
$3,913
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The Chalet is a high standing building which benefits from an exceptional location in Courch…
$2,804
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Chalet  is ideally located in Courchevel 1850. On the heights of Jardin Alpin, it offers qui…
$3,152
per night
5 bedroom house in Courchevel, France
5 bedroom house
Courchevel, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 500 m²
Located in one of the most traditional and exclusive areas of Courchevel 1850,ChaletLa
Price on request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The Chalet , in the privileged Mussillon area, is a family chalet in Méribel. This charming …
$2,331
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Set in the heart of Les Chenus district of Courchevel 1850,  is one of the three properties …
$15,481
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
A chalet for 14 people with a Scandinavian feel The chalet has a very bright and refined …
$7,772
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located at the end of the allée des cerisiers, 3 new, unique chalets with top-of-the-range f…
$2,494
per night
