Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemi-Tornio sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Tornio
21
Kemi
10
Tervola
4
Keminmaa
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to this premium quality and practical detached house completed in 2021! This energy-…
$299,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go