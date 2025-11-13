Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemi-Tornio sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Tornio
25
Kemi
19
Tervola
9
Keminmaa
8
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,666
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$218,662
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$195,930
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kemi-Tornio sub-region

cottages

Properties features in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go