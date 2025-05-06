Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

2 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,010
Cottage 1 bedroom in Tornio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
This summer cottage by the sea for those who wantescape from everyday life, but close to ser…
$55,859
