  SUPALAI ICON SATHORN

SUPALAI ICON SATHORN

Bangkok, Tailandia
€252,711
Sobre el complejo

Apartments in the very center of Bangkok, Sathorn Road!

Great option for investment!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!

The apartments are furnished: built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing!

The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees high demand for rental!

Sathorn Road is now considered a “real central business centre" or the most commercially developed area of ​​the city. It is a residential friendly area which is home to many important places and government offices including embassies, consulates, offices, super luxury shopping complexes, 5 star hotels and residences, multi-functional establishments and several mega projects.

Supalai ICON Sathorn is the first fully-fledged innovative urban residential development on Sathorn Road, offering a full range of amenities to suit every standard of living.

Amenities: huge swimming pool with jacuzzi, gym with areas for yoga and aerobics, boxing area, theater and karaoke, aqua zone, children's playground, rooftop on the 53rd floor with swimming pools and relaxation areas, sky lounge area with panoramic city views, sauna, living room, communal garden, steam room, co-working space/meeting room, parking, security, video surveillance, key card access.

Location and infrastructure: - Lumphini metro station , 800m; - BNH Hospital, 450 m.; - airport, 40 km; - Lumphini Park, 850 m; - Silom complex, 900m; - St. Joseph's School, 750 m.

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Monolítico
2024
56
Bangkok, Tailandia
Bangkok, Tailandia

