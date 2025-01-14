  1. Realting.com
  2. Polonia
  3. gmina Kornik
  4. Casa rural Homes in Radzewo

Casa rural Homes in Radzewo

Radzewo, Polonia
Precio en demanda
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32921
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Polonia
  • Región / estado
    Voivodato de Gran Polonia
  • Barrio
    Poznań County
  • Ciudad
    gmina Kornik
  • Pueblo
    Radzewo

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Bloque de cuadro
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    1

Detalles del interior

Funciones de reparación:

  • Acabado rugoso

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Además

  • Casa arrendada
  • Tour online

Sobre el complejo

New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region)
Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m²
Status: Completed – Ready to move in

✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who value privacy, nature, and comfortable suburban living, while staying within convenient reach of Poznań.

Each home features a functional layout and includes a private garden, perfect for relaxation, children’s activities, or outdoor gatherings.

✅ LOCATION

  • Poznań – 31 km

  • Kórnik – 9 km

  • surrounded by green areas and natural surroundings

  • peaceful, family-friendly atmosphere

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

  • private garden with each home

  • above-ground parking spaces

  • video intercom

  • anti-burglary entrance doors

  • PVC windows

  • gas heating

Parking spaces: available, purchase not mandatory
 

✅ KEY ADVANTAGES

✔ quiet, green surroundings
✔ ready-to-move-in homes
✔ intimate development — more privacy
✔ private outdoor space for every home
✔ convenient access to Poznań and Kórnik

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families
✔ those seeking more space and nature
✔ first-time buyers
✔ investors considering the suburban market

If you’d like floor plans, available units, pricing details, or mortgage consultation — just reach out, and I’ll prepare full information.

Localización en el mapa

Radzewo, Polonia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Pueblo de cabañas Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Radzymin, Polonia
de
$144,421
Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Polonia
de
$207,764
Villa QHOUSE
Varsovia, Polonia
de
$400,054
Casa club Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Varsovia, Polonia
de
$134,459
Pueblo de cabañas New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Rabowice, Polonia
de
$162,732
VAT
Está viendo
Casa rural Homes in Radzewo
Radzewo, Polonia
Precio en demanda
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Casa club Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Casa club Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Casa club Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Casa club Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Casa club Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Casa club Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Varsovia, Polonia
de
$134,459
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 15
Wola es un moderno y autosuficiente distrito de Varsovia, lleno de vida y atracciones. La inversión propuesta se distingue por su diseño arquitectónico original en forma de bloque de cascada. La parte superior del edificio, la torre característica, que es un símbolo de modernidad, diseño or…
Agencia
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Dejar una solicitud
Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Mostrar todo Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cabaña Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Polonia
de
$207,764
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 1
La inversión está ubicada en Grodzisk Mazowiecki. Consta de dos viviendas adosadas adosadas. Todas las viviendas tienen una superficie útil de 109 m2, disponen de garaje propio y parcela.
Agencia
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Dejar una solicitud
Pueblo de cabañas Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Pueblo de cabañas Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Pueblo de cabañas Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Pueblo de cabañas Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Pueblo de cabañas Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Mostrar todo Pueblo de cabañas Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Pueblo de cabañas Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Polonia
de
$235,303
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 1
¡El señor no paga la Comisión!Le invitamos a comprar una casa en una nueva inversión cerca de Varsovia.Casas de sección modernas, cuidadosamente diseñadas, que proporcionan comodidad y privacidad para toda la familia.Oferta Perfecto para aquellos que quieren tomar un descanso del bullicio y …
Agencia
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Polonia
Impuestos sobre la propiedad en Polonia
14.01.2025
Impuestos sobre la propiedad en Polonia
En qué barrios de Varsovia es más caro comprar un piso. Estadísticas actuales
11.07.2024
En qué barrios de Varsovia es más caro comprar un piso. Estadísticas actuales
Cómo comprar una propiedad inmobiliaria en Polonia de forma remota. Respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
09.12.2020
Cómo comprar una propiedad inmobiliaria en Polonia de forma remota. Respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad, el permiso de residencia o la residencia permanente en Polonia
02.09.2020
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad, el permiso de residencia o la residencia permanente en Polonia
Mostrar todas las publicaciones