  Polonia
  gmina Swarzedz
  Casa rural New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree

Casa rural New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree

Rabowice, Polonia
$162,732
VAT
15
ID: 32920
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Polonia
  • Región / estado
    Voivodato de Gran Polonia
  • Barrio
    Poznań County
  • Ciudad
    gmina Swarzedz
  • Pueblo
    Rabowice

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Bloque de cuadro
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    1

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Funciones de reparación:

  • Acabado rugoso

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online

Sobre el complejo

A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It’s an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań.

Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, offering space for relaxation, family activities, or outdoor leisure.
Size: from 57.05 m² to 83.67 m²
Completion date: Q3 2026

✅ LOCATION BENEFITS

  • only 15.8 km from Poznań city centre

  • excellent transport connections

  • nearby bus stops

  • peaceful, family-friendly surroundings

  • full local infrastructure: shops, services, green areas

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

  • private gardens

  • fenced and secured area

  • anti-burglary entrance doors

  • 52 above-ground parking spaces within the development

  • PVC windows

  • gas heating

  • ownership: freehold

Parking spaces: available
Storage rooms: none
EV charging stations: none
Lift / smart home / turnkey finishing: not included

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families with children
✔ people working in Poznań who prefer a calmer environment
✔ investors looking for a developing suburban area

✅ SUMMARY

New homes with private gardens, a quiet neighbourhood, convenient access to Poznań, and full local infrastructure — a comfortable lifestyle away from the city rush, without sacrificing convenience.

If you’d like floor plans, available units, or updated pricing — feel free to get in touch.

Rabowice, Polonia

