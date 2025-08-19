  1. Realting.com
Piso en edificio nuevo NCP-171 West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne)

Karmi, Chipre del Norte
de
$325,235
;
2
ID: 27440
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 18/8/25

Localización

  • País
    Chipre del Norte
  • Barrio
    Girne District
  • Ciudad
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Pueblo
    Karmi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025

Sobre el complejo

About the Project

West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne), North Cyprus. Just 290 meters from the beach, this ready-to-move property comes with a Turkish title deed, making it ideal for foreign buyers seeking beachfront property in North Cyprus directly from the developer.

Key Highlights

  • 290 m to the beach 

  • Central Kyrenia city location with full infrastructure

  • Turkish title deed, suitable for foreign ownership

  • Fully furnished and ready to move in
     

Available Apartment Types

West One 13 offers:

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment, fully furnished and move-in ready
     

Location Highlights

Located in the heart of Kyrenia (Girne), a top real estate hub in North Cyprus:

  • 290 m to the beach

  • Shops, restaurants, and services within walking distance

  • Easy access to modern infrastructure

  • Prime location in central Kyrenia
     

Facilities

Key features making this property attractive for buyers and investors:

  • Central city location near the beach

  • High-quality construction and finishings

  • Legal Turkish title deed with immediate transfer

  • Parking available in the area
     

Payment Options

West One 13 can be secured with a down payment of £5,000. The remaining balance is due in a one-time cash payment upon agreement.

 

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to vetted developers across North Cyprus and beyond. No high agent commissions. No hassle. Just verified projects and transparent buying — directly from the developer.

 

Instalaciones del complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 111.0
Precio por m², USD 2,930
Precio del apartamento, USD 324,033

Localización en el mapa

Karmi, Chipre del Norte

