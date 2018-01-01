  1. Realting.com
GBN GRUP/ GLOBAL BUSINESS NETWORK YAZILIM SANAYI TICARET LIMITED ŞIRKETI
Company type
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2018
Idiomas hablados
Idiomas hablados
English, Deutsch, Svenska
Página web
Página web
properties-partner.com
Descripción

Permítanos aconsejarle

Khodr Fattah Ahmad y Husham Aziz Hassan ¡Estamos listos para brindarle el mejor servicio posible! Influenciados por el sistema educativo europeo, la administración de empresas y los estudios de gestión en Alemania y Suecia, nos guiamos por altos estándares, calidad, honestidad y satisfacción del cliente.

Servicios

Take advantage of our experience
Benefit from our many years of experience in the real estate sector, especially when it comes to bringing your investment to the highest level of profitability. We will be happy to put our entire team at your disposal. Your team at Properties and Partners.

Nuevos edificios
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Kyrenia, Chipre del Norte
de € 580,000
350 m² 1 Departamento
Ríndete a: 2023
ID: CP-648   LOCATİON: Chipre / Girne – Distancia al mar -450M – Aeropuerto Internacional de Nicosia – 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 43 km – Supermercados 300 m   TIPOS DISPONIBLES DE VİLLA: 4 + 2 - 350 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: diciembre de 2023   INSTALACIONES: ÁREA TERRAZA PISCINA PARQUE DE COCHE   Condiciones de pago: Compre la propiedad de sus sueños en cuotas fáciles y convenientes hasta 42 meses y muévase a su propiedad tan pronto como 1 año antes de que se paguen las cuotas   Sobre Chipre / Girne : Las propiedades comerciales en Kyrenia, una de las ciudades más desarrolladas de la isla de Chipre en términos de turismo y red comercial, están a poca distancia de todos los servicios sociales. Como ciudad desarrollada, Kyrenia alberga cinco universidades y casi cien hoteles.   Visita de visualización en línea: Estaremos encantados de concertar una cita no vinculante con usted para una videollamada en vivo, Grabamos el objeto / ubicación en vivo en el sitio a través de una videollamada, para que pueda tener una primera impresión.  
Edificio de apartamentos 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Edificio de apartamentos 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Vathylakas, Chipre del Norte
de € 309,036
91 m² 1 Departamento
Ríndete a: 2023
ID: CP-619   LOCATİON: Chipre / Long Beach İskele – Distancia al mar -280M – Aeropuerto de Larnaca - 65 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan - 50 km – Universidad del Mediterráneo Oriental - 15 km – Centro de la ciudad - 6 km – Supermercados 300 m   TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 2 + 1 - 91m2 HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: 2023   INSTALACIONES: Aptitud Gimnasio Spa Sauna Baño turco Yoga Áreas Hobi Restaurante y cafetería Bar Lavandería Servicio de limpieza en seco sistema de hogar inteligente resepsiyon aparcamiento 7/24 seguridad Piscina de İndoor   Condiciones de pago: Compre la propiedad de sus sueños en cuotas fáciles y convenientes hasta 42 meses y muévase a su propiedad tan pronto como 1 año antes de que se paguen las cuotas Organizamos regularmente viajes de visualización donde le ofrecemos una estadía de dos días, comidas y traslados al aeropuerto y visite todas las propiedades que le interesan. ( Por supuesto, sin compromiso y sin cargo ) ¡Solo contáctenos y regístrese para el próximo recorrido!   Acerca de Chipre / Long Beach La región de IskeleIskele, ubicada en el noreste de Chipre, tiene las playas más bellas de la isla. Estas playas tienen aguas cristalinas y arena brillante. Otra ventaja del área de Iskele Long Beach es que se encuentra a 15 minutos en coche del centro y las escuelas.  
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de € 875,990
Ríndete a: 2024
ID: CP-710   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -50M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 4 + 1 - 195 m2 + Terraza 93 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: junio de 2024   INSTALACIONES: PISCINA PRIVADA JARDÍN PRIVADO   Condiciones de pago: Compre la propiedad de sus sueños en cuotas fáciles y convenientes hasta 42 meses y muévase a su propiedad tan pronto como 1 año antes de que se paguen las cuotas   Organizamos regularmente viajes de visualización donde le ofrecemos una estadía de dos días, comidas y traslados al aeropuerto y visite todas las propiedades que le interesan. ( Por supuesto, sin compromiso y sin cargo ) ¡Solo contáctenos y regístrese para el próximo recorrido!   Sobre Chipre / Kyrenia Las propiedades comerciales se encuentran en Kyrenia. Kyrenia es una de las ciudades más desarrolladas de la isla de Chipre en términos de turismo y red empresarial. La ciudad tiene capacidad para todo tipo de servicios. Además, la ciudad alberga cinco universidades y casi cien hoteles.  
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Vathylakas, Chipre del Norte
de € 102,376
52–136 m² 3 apartamentos
Ríndete a: 2025
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Chipre / İskele Long Beach  – Distancia al mar -100M – Aeropuerto de Larnaca - 65 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan - 50 km – Universidad del Mediterráneo Oriental - 15 km – Supermercados 50 m   TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 1 + 0 - 56m2 1 + 1 -8 0 m2 2 + 1 - 136m2 HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: mayo de 2025 Bloque A: 2018 Bloque E: junio de 2022 Bloque C: Próximamente   INSTALACIONES: Aparcamiento cubierto Piscina al aire libre Piscina cubierta Parque infantil y parque Guardería Área de barbacoa Yoga y Pilates Sala de masajes Gimnasio Jacuzzi Bar Gimnasio Mercado Hookah cafe Spa y BAÑO Turco Parking interior y exterior. 7/24 Recepción Alquiler de coches Traslado a la playa. Servicios de limpieza semanal. Playgrounds para niños Mini zoológico 24/7 Video vigilancia y seguridad Áreas comerciales Salidas de fuego en cada piso     Sobre Chipre / Iskele Long Beach La región de Iskele, ubicada en el noreste de Chipre, tiene las playas más bellas de la isla. Estas playas tienen aguas cristalinas y arena brillante. Otra ventaja del área de Iskele Long Beach es que se encuentra a 15 minutos en coche del centro y las escuelas.   Visita de visualización en línea: Estaremos encantados de concertar una cita no vinculante con usted para una videollamada en vivo, Grabamos el objeto / ubicación en vivo en el sitio a través de una videollamada, para que pueda tener una primera impresión.  
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Chipre del Norte
de € 171,646
82–100 m² 3 apartamentos
Ríndete a: 2026
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Chipre / Esentepe   – Distancia al mar -50M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 130 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 140 km   TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 1 + 0 Penthouse - 82 m2 1 + 1 Penthouse + Garednhouse - 63 m2 - 115 m2 2 + 1 Penthouse - 89 m2 - 142 m2   TIPOS DISPONIBLES DE VİLLA: 3 + 1 - 299 m2  4 + 1 - 347 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: junio de 2026   INSTALACIONES: PISCINAS INTERIORES / AL AIRE LIBRAS ÁREAS DE ESTACIONAMIENTO EXTERIOR / INTERIOR PISCINA CALEADA ÁREA DEL NIÑO BARRA CAFÉ SPA RESTAURANTE TENIS DE PADEL GENERADOR CENTRAL 24/7 SEGURIDAD ÁREA VERDE PLAYA ACTIVIDADES DEPORTE CAMINAR PATH LAGOON   Condiciones de pago: Compre la propiedad de sus sueños en cuotas fáciles y convenientes hasta 42 meses y muévase a su propiedad tan pronto como 1 año antes de que se paguen las cuotas   Organizamos regularmente viajes de visualización donde le ofrecemos una estadía de dos días, comidas y traslados al aeropuerto y visite todas las propiedades que le interesan. ( Por supuesto, sin compromiso y sin cargo ) ¡Solo contáctenos y regístrese para el próximo recorrido!   Sobre Chipre / Girne : Las propiedades comerciales en Kyrenia, una de las ciudades más desarrolladas de la isla de Chipre en términos de turismo y red comercial, están a poca distancia de todos los servicios sociales. Como ciudad desarrollada, Kyrenia alberga cinco universidades y casi cien hoteles.  
Nuestros agentes en Turquía
Khoder Fattah
Khoder Fattah
156 propiedad
