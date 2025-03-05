  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Kerobokan, Indonesia
$250,000
9 1
ID: 28114
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 25/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Indonesia
  • Región / estado
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Barrio
    Badung
  • Pueblo
    Kerobokan

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Monolítico
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    4

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Casa arrendada
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali


Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment.

Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak, Kerobokan), the complex offers an unparalleled level of comfort. Just minutes away, you'll find the best beaches (Berawa, Batu Belig), international schools, 47 restaurants and cafes, and the most popular beach clubs, including Atlas, Finns, and Potato Head.

 

Construction completed, the residential complex is welcoming guests. 

 

The key feature is its premium rooftop infrastructure at over 15 meters high:

  • Panoramic infinity pool with views of the ocean and rice fields
  • Restaurants and lounge zones (Moon Bar, open-air cinema)
  • Luxury SPA complex with sauna and jacuzzi
  • State-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio
  • Golf simulator and co-working space
  • Recreation and entertainment areas for 300+ people

 

Apartments are equipped with smart home technology, and managing your life and rentals is seamless through a dedicated mobile app.

 

  • Passive Income: Rent out your apartment yourself or entrust it to our professional management by Colliers International
  • Flexibility: Live in your property anytime, with remote access control via the app.
  • Full Service: 5-star service includes cleaning, 24/7 security, and maintenance.

 

Turn your dream of living in Bali into a smart and profitable reality with The Umalas Signature!

Instalaciones del complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 48.0
Precio por m², USD 5,208
Precio del apartamento, USD 250,000
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 96.0
Precio por m², USD 3,698
Precio del apartamento, USD 355,000

Localización en el mapa

Kerobokan, Indonesia

Reseña en vídeo de complejo residencial THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

