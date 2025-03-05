  1. Realting.com
  Complejo residencial $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

Complejo residencial $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

Batumi, Georgia
$33,374
9
ID: 32868
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 12/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Georgia
  • Región / estado
    Ayara
  • Ciudad
    Batumi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Bloque de cuadro
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    17

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards.

It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure:

  • Reception hall
  • Green veranda with relaxation areas on the roof - with free access
  • Swimming pool
  • Relaxation room
  • Fitness Center
  • Squash Room
  • Aesthetics Center
  • Children's playroom - with a babysitter
  • Cafe
  • Mini sports complex (with bike path)
  • Green courtyard with sports and entertainment facilities, barbecue area
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Shared laundry
  • Car wash
  • Security - 24/7 video surveillance
  • High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially operating in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the acquired property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Re

Localización en el mapa

Batumi, Georgia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual

Novedades para desarrolladores

05.03.2025
"Alrededor del 50% de nuestros clientes eligen pagar con criptomonedas". Cómo comprar bienes raíces en Bali con criptomonedas en la práctica
Todas las noticias inmobiliarias
Está viendo
Pregunte lo que quiera
Otros complejos
