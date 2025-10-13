Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Hurghada
4
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
Experience refined coastal living with this stunning 3-bedroom villa located in the vibrant …
$245,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
Twin Villa with Pent-House (265m plot+ 185m BUA + 66m ROOF) delivered fully finished spec's …
$273,987
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom house
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Imperial Residence. 1 st floor with sea view BUA: …
$54,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 3 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/2
3 bedroom villa for sale in Mirage Bay hotel Villa is located in a small villa’s community o…
$220,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Red Sea

villas

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go