Houses for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

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Houses in Hurghada, Egypt

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8 properties total found
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning 5-storey detached house in Hu…
$50,284
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort in this spacious 2-bedroom detached home in Hurghada, Egy…
$39,818
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$60,295
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$82,564
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$740,766
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt's premier destination. This stun…
$55,289
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$134,742
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$955,072
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Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

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