Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Red Sea Governorate
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Brand new villa with a pool for sale in Magawish   Villa is located in a quiet Magawis…
€181,717
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Safaga, Egypt
Villa 4 rooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
2 bedroom villa for sale in Makadi.   Brand new villa with total area of 135 m2 and pr…
€106,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 rooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
3 bedroom villa for sale in Hermitage Resort – Makadi.   Plot: 804 m2 BUA: 201 m2 …
€118,116
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
€299,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 9 rooms with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
€384,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
€900,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir