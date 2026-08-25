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Villas for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

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4 properties total found
Villa in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$731 460
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$955 072
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317 296
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407 498
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Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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