Seaview Houses for Sale in Red Sea, Egypt

3 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom house
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Imperial Residence. 1 st floor with sea view BUA: …
$54,614
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407,498
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317,296
