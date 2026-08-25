Houses for sale in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

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Houses in Red Sea, Egypt

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Hurghada
7
Al Ahia'
3
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11 properties total found
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$137 157
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$731 460
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort in this spacious 2-bedroom detached home in Hurghada, Egy…
$40 531
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$61 375
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning 5-storey detached house in Hu…
$51 185
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt's premier destination. This stun…
$56 280
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Al Ahia', Egypt
House
Al Ahia', Egypt
$63 691
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Red Sea, Egypt
House
Red Sea, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt, at this stunning new detached h…
$91 484
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$955 072
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317 296
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407 498
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Property types in Red Sea

villas

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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