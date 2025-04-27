Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
47
Higuey
93
Friusa
16
Bavaro
13
70 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 10 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 714 m²
Floor 2/2
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
$5,20M
Close
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
$995,000
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Close
3 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa, fully furnished from bed to spoon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 service or m…
$780,000
Close
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 270 m²
Amenities:1, 2 and 3 bedrooms1 and 2 bathroomsAccess to all Cap Cana amenitiesCustomer can h…
$524,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
3 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/1
This stunning new construction home is ready to move in, boasting 151 square meters of livin…
$189,000
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Close
4 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing 4 bedrooms house, 1 room downstairs for your convenient when aging, and 3 bedrooms u…
$500,000
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/2
All the definition of elegance, passion for details in one piece of real estate, in the most…
$8,40M
Close
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 2-bedroom, 2 floors townhouse, in the sunny Punta Cana. Come enjoying your beach …
$149,900
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and invest…
$3,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Minutes away from Macao Beach you will find this unique project in its style, composed of 25…
$399,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Newly delivered villa for rent in Primavera II project, 5 minutes from Downtown, Punta Cana.…
$125,000
3 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedrooms private home in gated community, 2 floors, in the sunny Punta Cana. Co…
$195,000
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview: Private villa project in Punta Cana features 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364,510
4 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 418 m²
Floor 1/2
4 bedrooms single family home on the marina, with space for your private Yacht, with possibi…
$1,90M
Close
3 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
1st Level:Entrance hall- Double room-2 bathrooms-Family room-Dining room-Kitchen- Washing ar…
$700,000
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
$8,00M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Villa:1st Level + 2nd Level: 202 M2Terrace: 18 M2$460,0001st Floor:Living RoomDinning RoomKi…
$460,000
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$247,000
Close
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning 5-…
$1,10M
Close
4 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing affordable 4 bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach, 8 m…
$299,000
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
$2,60M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning ne…
$354,900
Close
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$195,000
Close
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$275,000
Close
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house with private beach access, gated commuity next to re…
$249,900
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
