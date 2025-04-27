Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Altagracia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
47
Higuey
93
Friusa
16
Bavaro
13
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$179,900
