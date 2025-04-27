Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Higuey, Dominican Republic

9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Makai Residences - Summary for Apartment Buyers Location & DeveloperLocated in Cap Cana, Dom…
$273,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
12 min from Punta Cana International Airport13 min to the nearest beaches1 min to Downtown P…
$149,150
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$238,350
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The only project of its kind in Cap Cana.Where you can enjoy an atmosphere of tranquility, e…
$189,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
An unprecedented luxury real estate development in the heart of Bavaro, Punta Cana, that ref…
$269,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Inspired by the palm trees, the fresh wind that intertwines its fine leaves, the sea, and it…
$190,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment with picuzzi This cozy apartment is inside one of the best project…
$270,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconySecurity ChambersGymGardenLobbyMini GolfSwimm…
$480,000
