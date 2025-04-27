Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Higuey, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
93
Bavaro
20
Veron
9
Friusa
6
98 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to Bavaro Punta Cana’s Premiere First Class Luxury development, designed and created…
$989,000
1 bedroom apartment in Friusa, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
Great location, in front of Iberostar 5 star resorts in Punta Cana. Will be one of the fines…
$82,200
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the heart of Bavaro and a few steps from the beach, this lush and exclusive proje…
$233,025
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
At Cana Bay, white sand beaches intertwine harmoniously with a prestigious golf course, and …
$215,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This project will have a swimming pool, playground, gym, restaurant, lobby, golf course, bar…
$366,650
5 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 028 m²
Floor 15/15
First high-rise building on the east coast of the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), just minu…
$3,84M
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 5/2
Amazing penthouse at the most emblematic hotel condo in Punta Cana, Cana Rock, at the Hard R…
$570,199
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
Floor 6/6
Penthouse, 6th floor 2 bedrooms + family room, incredible view. Located in one of the most e…
$580,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A residential project located in Vista Cana that redefines the concept of home, it consists …
$97,344
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This Porject is an avant-garde architectural work designed by the award-winningSpanish studi…
$440,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
It is a tourist residential complex strategically located between Avenidas Unidos and España…
$127,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments-Laundry area- Gazebos-Swimming pool for children and ad…
$65,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Amenities Air conditioning Elevator Balcony BBQ Security cameras Gym Jacuzzi Garden Lobby P…
$493,500
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Architecture with a modern and sophisticated curved design which makes LIV at Cap Cana one o…
$346,500
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Discover Riviera Lakes, an exclusive development in the heart of Cap Cana, where luxury and …
$275,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This project offers 24 elegantly designed villas, combining modern style with functional liv…
$279,500
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/3
Beach front 3 bedrooms, hotel style 5-star, private jacuzzi, 360-degree ocean view. In the m…
$895,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 3/3
534 apartments1, 2 and 3 bedroomsstudio apartmentsOnly 5 minutes from Downtown Punta CanaLoc…
$500,000
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Intimate and naturalAn innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your life e…
$340,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
This amazing exclusive residential project designed to combine luxury, nature, and sophistic…
$469,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse at the most emblematic hotel condo in Punta Cana, Cana Rock, at the Hard R…
$500,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Charming apartment in Las Canas – Cap CanaBuilt in one of the best areas in Cap Cana, this a…
$390,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
4th level, beachfront.Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, extractor fan, air condition…
$750,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Atlántida is a given community features 534 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, designed t…
$520,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The project will be located in DOWNTOWN PUNTA CANA, is made up of three blocks of 4 levels w…
$140,836
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
ThreatsYou will find a wide variety of amenities including:4 Capri sized outside toolsSpacio…
$118,200
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
It is an ultra-luxury project in the most important tourist destination in the Dominican Rep…
$390,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This amazing project of only 94 villas, all three levels, has a strategic location close to …
$155,025
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$495,000
2 bedroom apartment in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/4
This is a complex of 48 Caribbean-style apartments, created to be the home of professionals …
$59,900
