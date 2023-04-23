Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen in Regionalbezirk Chania, Griechenland

Chania
33
Platanias Municipality
17
Agia Marina
4
Kissamos Municipality
4
Kantanos - Selinos Municipality
1
Kissamos
1
80 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Sklavopoula, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sklavopoula, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 910,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 160 qm auf Kreta. Zu verkaufen 2 Villen mit einer Gesamtfläche von 16…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Stylos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Stylos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 747,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 300 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Perivolia, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Perivolia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,920,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 500 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Maleme, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Maleme, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 740,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 210 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Extras in der Unterkunft enthalten: Par…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Chania, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Chania, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 705,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 231 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Chorafakia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Chorafakia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 138 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 550,000
Das Altera Pars Project befindet sich im touristischen Gebiet des Dorfes Tersana, 30 Automin…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Chania, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chania, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 122 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 330,000
An diesem malerischen Ort befindet sich unser Komplex, bestehend aus 3 Steinvillen, die perf…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kefalas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kefalas, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 151 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
Gemütliches Haus an einem ruhigen Ort, umgeben von Olivenhainen. Hier wurde alles für einen…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Plaka, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Plaka, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 203 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 950,000
Steinvilla mit Pool und Meerblick Eine moderne und voll ausgestattete neue Villa in der Näh…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Almirida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Almirida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath 280 m² Etagenzahl 25
€ 900,000
Projekt der Steinvilla mit Pool Bleiben Sie in Kontakt mit der Natur und tauchen Sie ein in…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Aspro, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Aspro, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 175 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 770,000
Im Bau: Steinvilla-Projekt mit Pool Das neue Projekt von Stone Villain Almyrida. Prestigiou…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Gerani, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 184 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 810,000
Zwischen den beiden beliebtesten Touristengebieten Gerani und Platanias wird ein neues Wohnp…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Almirida, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Almirida, Griechenland
4 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 3,500,000
Eine moderne Luxusvilla ist eine exquisite Neuentwicklung mit einem großen Swimmingpool mit …
Villa 4 Zimmer in Gerani, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 185 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 810,000
Zwischen den beiden beliebtesten Touristengebieten Gerani und Platanias wird ein neues Wohnp…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Gerani, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 262 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
Auf einem großen Grundstück von 4.351, 80 qm Es wurden 2 identische Steinvillen e…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Almirida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Almirida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 256 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 980,000
Im Zentrum des Dorfes Almirida, nur 300 m vom beliebten Sandstrand entfernt, befindet sich u…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kyparissos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kyparissos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 262 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
Dieses Projekt wurde 2019 gebaut und besteht aus zwei identischen Steinvillen auf dem großen…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Nopigia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nopigia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 485,000
For sale is a beautiful house of 100 sq.m. near Kolymvari, in Chania of Crete island. The 3 …
Villa 4 Zimmer in Aroni, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Aroni, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 7 Zimmer in Kalives, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kalives, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 6 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 295,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 198 qm auf Kreta. Der Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Abst…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine Villa mit 3 Schlafzimmer in der Region Kolymbari im Nordwesten Kretas.…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kolimbari, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kolimbari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen zweistöckige Villa mit privatem Pool in einem Villenkomplex in Chania. Die Vill…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Marathokefala, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Marathokefala, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa 13 Zimmer in Korakies, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Korakies, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 1 Zimmer in Xirosterni, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Xirosterni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale is a villa of 340 sq.m in a secluded location near Georgioupoli. The villa consists…
Villa 1 Zimmer in koumpeles, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
koumpeles, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa zu verkaufen 750 qm auf einem Grundstück von 4.300 qm. Die Villa verfügt über 5 Schlaf…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine neu erbaute Villa auf der Insel Kreta, der Gegend von Chania, nur 130 …
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 750,000
Hat einen herrlichen Meer- und Bergblick, in der Nähe des Dorfes Koloumbari auf Kreta. Die 2…

