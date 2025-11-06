  1. Realting.com
Grekodom Development

Griechenland, Municipality of Thessaloniki
;
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Año de fundación de la compañía
2006
Auf der Plattform
4 jahre 10 Monate
Sprachen
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Webseite
www.grekodom.com/
Wir sind in sozialen Netzwerken
Über die Agentur

Grekodom Development: services and projects in the field of construction, development, sale and rental of real estate in Greece and Cyprus. Our goal is to create an active investment real estate market in Greece and Cyprus based on our own successful experience in providing real estate, construction and development services based on a conscientious, transparent and impeccable attitude towards each client. Our scopes are the following: Improve the range of all services provided Build long-term fruitful relationships with partners Increase the base of real estate objects Expand the geography of the company / offices Develop and implement new projects in the field of development and investment

Arbeitszeiten
Jetzt geschlossen
Derzeit im Unternehmen: 02:47
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Athens)
Montag
09:00 - 18:00
Dienstag
09:00 - 18:00
Mittwoch
09:00 - 18:00
Donnerstag
09:00 - 18:00
Freitag
09:00 - 18:00
Samstag
09:00 - 15:00
Sonntag
Freier Tag
Neue Gebäude
Wohnanlage Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Wohnanlage Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Griechenland
von
$193,286
Etagenzahl 1
VerkaufDuplex von 83 qm in Sithonia, Chalkidiki Das Duplex befindet sich im ersten Stock und im zweiten Stock. Die erste Etage besteht aus einem Schlafzimmer, Wohnzimmer mit Küche, eine Dusche WC. Die zweite Etage besteht aus einem Schlafzimmer. Ein Blick auf die Stadt öffnet sich aus den Fe…
Immobilienagentur
Grekodom Development
Sprachen
Unsere Makler in Griechenland
Maria Athanasiadou
Maria Athanasiadou
9 092 immobilienobjekte
