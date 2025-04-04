Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Zakanje
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Zakanje, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house in Jurovski Brod, Croatia
6 room house
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
I27085 Donji Bukovac Žakanjski
$295,987
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Zakanje, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes