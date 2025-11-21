Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Omisalj
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Njivice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale a luxuriously built apartment located in one of the most at…
$680,033
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Njivice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
From our agency's diverse real estate portfolio along the northern Adriatic, this modern apa…
$726,531
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Njivice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
For sale is a luxury-built apartment located on one of the most attractive tourist destinati…
$697,470
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
2 bedroom apartment in Njivice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
From our agency’s extensive real estate portfolio on the northern Adriatic, we highlight a m…
$697,470
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go