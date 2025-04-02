Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Nerezisca
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Opcina Nerezisca, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nerezisca, Croatia
1 room apartment
Nerezisca, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Brač, Murvica apartment 18.6 m2 On the south side of the idyllic island of Brač, there is a…
$160,967
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nerezisca, Croatia
1 room apartment
Nerezisca, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Brač, Murvica apartment for sale 38 m2 On the south side of the idyllic island of Brač, the…
$265,790
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nerezisca, Croatia
1 room apartment
Nerezisca, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Brač, Murvica apartment 19.4 m2 On the south side of the idyllic island of Brač, there is a…
$104,931
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nerezisca, Croatia
1 room apartment
Nerezisca, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Brač, Murvica apartment for sale 19.1 m2 On the south side of the idyllic island of Brač, t…
$165,294
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Nerezisca, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes