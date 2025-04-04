Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Generalski Stol
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Opcina Generalski Stol, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lipa, Croatia
House
Lipa, Croatia
Area 93 m²
I28479 Mračin
$50,928
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Generalski Stol, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes