Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Lika-Senj County
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

;
сommercial properties
29
Hotel Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
Hotel 480 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 480 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Area 480 m²
Apartment house first row to the sea on Pag island connected to the mainland by the bridge!T…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Hotel 750 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 750 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 750 m²
Hotel with a Restaurant Near the Sea, mere 100 meters from the Sea on Pag island (peninsula)…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 1 000 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 000 m²
New 4 **** hotel on the coast in Senj only 50 meters from the sea!The town of Senj is one of…
$4,86M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Hotel 3 510 m² in Opcina Vrhovine, Croatia
Hotel 3 510 m²
Opcina Vrhovine, Croatia
Bedrooms 47
Bathrooms count 47
Area 3 510 m²
Unique 3*** star hotel of strategic position on the way to Plitvice Lakes near D-42 magistra…
$3,40M
Leave a request
Hotel 289 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 289 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
Discover Rab island and wonderful apart-house of 4 apartments in Kampor less than 100 meters…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 511 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 511 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 8
Area 511 m²
An exceptional real estate investment opportunity is available in a highly sought-after coas…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Hotel 410 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 410 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 410 m²
SENJ AREA – Exclusive Waterfront Residence with Direct Sea Access – First Row to the Adriati…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 000 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 000 m²
Pag Island Family Hotel for Sale: Elegant 1000 sq.m. Retreat with Guest House and Proven Bus…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Hotel 110 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 110 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Situated in the Karlobag area of Dalmatia, directly on the seafront in the first row to the …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Hotel 600 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
On the waterfront in the very heart of the city of Pag, this exceptional property offers a u…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Hotel 460 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Amazing property with 4 apartments and swimming pool in Lukovo Sugarje!You have never seen s…
$666,882
Leave a request
Hotel 353 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 353 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 353 m²
Luxury villa with 4 well-maintained apartments near the sea, fully equipped and furnish…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Hotel 594 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 594 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 594 m²
Luxury apart-house in Lopar on Rab island, only 600 meters from the sea, with sea views!Tota…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Hotel 724 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 724 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Area 724 m²
Incomplete building of a hotel on the 1st line to the sea in Rtina!Private descent to the be…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 593 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 593 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 593 m²
Spacious guest-house on Pag peninsula, 1st row to the sea!Gorgeous tourist property for sale…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Hotel 510 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 510 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 510 m²
Island of Pag, Novalja – Villa with 20 Apartments Just 300 Meters from the Sea – Investment …
$5,95M
Leave a request
Hotel 230 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 230 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Unique property on the first line to the sea in Senj area with direct descent to the sea!Mag…
$822,285
Leave a request
Hotel 20 875 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 20 875 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 86
Bathrooms count 86
Area 20 875 m²
Unique investment opportunity on Pag peninsula - devastated hotel for complete remodelling/a…
$5,26M
Leave a request
Hotel 300 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Area 300 m²
A detached house with 5 apartments is for sale in a quiet location, 300m from the sea. Total…
$972,289
Leave a request
Hotel 420 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 420 m²
We are pleased to present an exclusive real estate opportunity in a protected, peaceful bay,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 1 045 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 1 045 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 045 m²
PAG ISLAND, PAG – Spacious Seaside Hotel with Investment Potential, Right by the Sea!A beaut…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Hotel 450 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Discover the enchanting Krlobag region in Croatia—an undiscovered gem, untouched by tourist …
$951,699
Leave a request
Hotel in Opcina Vrhovine, Croatia
Hotel
Opcina Vrhovine, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Hotel for sale or for rent!New hotel for sale near Plitvice Lakes - one of the  oldest …
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 365 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 365 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 365 m²
We present to you an apartment house located just 250 meters from the nearest beach and a 5-…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Hotel 420 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Karlobag, catering facility 1ST ROW TO THE SEA, surface area 420m2, on two floors with 176 m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 550 m² in Korenica, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Korenica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Near Korenica, Plitvice Lakes National ParkA well-established small family hotel, which cons…
$495,992
Leave a request
Hotel 1 673 m² in Prozor, Croatia
Hotel 1 673 m²
Prozor, Croatia
Rooms 25
Area 1 673 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14949Otočac, Ličko Lešće Nestled in the heart of nature, this beautifu…
$5,19M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go