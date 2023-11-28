Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hvar, Croatia

Villa 4 room villa in Vira, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vira, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Vira, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vira, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 195 m²
Price on request
3 room house in Vira, Croatia
3 room house
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Hvar, first row to the sea, two-room apartment 104.66 m2, on the second floor of a residenti…
€523,000
4 room house in Vira, Croatia
4 room house
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
For sale, Hvar, first row to the sea, four-room apartment 133.71 m2, on the first floor of a…
€600,000
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Hvar, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful villa of 350 m2, located on the south side of the island of Hvar, in…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Hvar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
A completely updated old stone villa of 600 m2 with a courtyard of 200 m2, located in an att…
€2,10M
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Hvar, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Number of floors 5
For sale is a beautiful new guest house located on the south side of Hvar Island, just a few…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Hvar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Newly built exceptional villa on the island of Hvar for sale. It is located in a prime locat…
€1,80M
9 room house with Bedrooms in Vira, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Hvar, detached house with a living area of ​​500 m2 on a plot of 500 m2, 700 m from the sea …
€1,59M
