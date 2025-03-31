Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Delnice
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Grad Delnice, Croatia

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Bela Vodica, Croatia
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Bela Vodica, Croatia
A unique opportunity to purchase a working hydroelectric power plant in the heart of the Bal…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes