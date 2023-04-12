Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Russia

commercial property
5092
restaurants
7
offices
2098
manufacture buildings
10
investment properties
46
warehouses
2428
shops
1
business for sale
15
Hotel To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Hotel 2 roomsin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 2 rooms
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 196,309
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 168,121
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 170,381
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 164,577
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 172,550
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 2 roomsin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 2 rooms
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 196,309
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 168,121
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 172,550
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 169,794
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 166,208
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 164,577
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 171,956
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 2 roomsin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 2 rooms
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 196,035
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 170,372
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 171,740
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 1 roomin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 1 room
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 167,335
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 3 roomsin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 3 rooms
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 220,774
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 3 roomsin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 3 rooms
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 222,548
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotel 2 roomsin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Hotel 2 rooms
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 193,368
Aparthotel Movement. Tushino ”is a finished business that brings the investor a guaranteed i…
Hotelin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Hotel
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
772 m² Number of floors 3
€ 155,340
Selling a project 47B debarkader. Length 35, width 9.60, side height 2, 8 reinforced concret…
Hotelin Semyonov, Russia
Hotel
Semyonov, Russia
1 640 m² Number of floors 2
€ 357,616
Hotel complex Semyonovsky ark for sale.The hotel complex is located in the ancient Russian c…

Regions with properties for sale

in Kommunarka
in Saint Petersburg
in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
in Nizhny Novgorod
in Saratov Oblast
in Kaliningrad
in Saratov
in Siberian Federal District
in poselenie Desenovskoe
in Krasnoyarsk Krai
in Khimki
in poselenie Voronovskoe
in Leningrad oblast
in Mozhaysky District
in Moskovsky Settlement
in Odintsovo
in Balashikha
in Engels

Properties features in Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir