Shops for sale in Portugal

Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
€700,000
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 89 m²
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
€75,000
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
€107,000
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible in West, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
€1,10M
Shop 1 bathroom in Portugal, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Portugal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
€145,000
Shop in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
€310,000

