Offices for Sale in Portugal

Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
€665,000
Office 1 room with elevator, with garage, with Online tour in Nuns Valley, Portugal
Office 1 room with elevator, with garage, with Online tour
Nuns Valley, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K For sale office in the center of Funchal, located in the b…
€200,000
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in a cen…
Price on request
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Oeiras, Portugal
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Oeiras, Portugal
Area 16 313 m²
Number of floors 13
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Price on request
Office in city center, with city view, with restaurant in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Office in city center, with city view, with restaurant
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Area 335 m²
Floor 1
The magnificent and modern complex, located on the banks of the Dourou River, in the histori…
€1,40M
Office in Lisbon, Portugal
Office
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
€280,000
Office in Lisbon, Portugal
Office
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
€195,700
Office in Cascais, Portugal
Office
Cascais, Portugal
Fantastic and newest office for trade and services, in Alcohol itão, Cascais. Excellent and …
€1,04M

