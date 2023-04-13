Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Umbria, Italy

Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
350 m²
€ 250,000
Reinforced concrete structure with wooden roof with 16 kw photovoltaic system. Floor area 35…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Borgo surrounded by nature with 4.80 hectares of land with an ancient olive grove and fruit …
Hotelin Terni, Italy
Hotel
Terni, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Hotel 35 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
35 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 420,000
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 320 m²
Price on request
Building in its raw state consisting of a ground floor for commercial use and the upper floo…
Commercialin Sterpete, Italy
Commercial
Sterpete, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Manufacturein Sterpete, Italy
Manufacture
Sterpete, Italy
7 200 m²
Price on request
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 900 m²
Price on request
Industrial warehouse of 1,900 m2 in good condition located in the industrial area (partly rented)
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
100 m²
Price on request
Ancient farmhouse in a complete state of abandon, on two levels for about 100 square meters.…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Commercial craft subdivision with lots from 2,000 to 6,000 square meters (maximum height 10.…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
30 Number of rooms 180 000 m²
Price on request
Certified organic farm with 18 hectares of land (possibility of annexing another 7 acres) wi…
Hotel 45 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
45 Number of rooms 6 000 m²
Price on request
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
21 000 m²
Price on request
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 674 m²
Price on request
Unfinished structure composed of three blocks of reinforced concrete on three levels (possib…
Commercialin Citta di Castello, Italy
Commercial
Citta di Castello, Italy
3 600 000 m²
Price on request
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
600 m²
Price on request
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
700 m²
Price on request
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Hotel 22 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
8 000 000 m²
Price on request
Company of more than 800.00 hectares of which 400.00 hectares of arable land, 350.00 hectare…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Hotel 16 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Beautiful fully renovated farmhouse used as a farmhouse with 5.0 hectares of land in the rol…
Hotel 15 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Beautiful renovated farmhouse in beautiful sea view location Three levels of about 200 squar…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
550 m²
Price on request
Portion of shed of about 550 sq m (laboratory 325 sq m warehouse of 128 sq m Offices of 82 s…
Hotel 22 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 750 m²
Price on request
The complex consists of a farm building, a typical shop, a shed. Land of 6.70 hectares in tw…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
16 000 m²
Price on request
Gas station with bar and washing Ample parking
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
500 m²
Price on request
Shed in the artisan area of 500 sqm in prefabricated Offices of 450 sqm on three floors in r…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 300 m²
Price on request
Shed 1,300 square meters built in 2007 with 400 square meters of Court offices of 3,000 squa…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
800 m²
Price on request
Shed of 800 sqm with 400 sqm office space of 1.000 sqm Building of 25 years

