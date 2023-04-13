Italy
120 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Terni, Italy
350 m²
€ 250,000
Reinforced concrete structure with wooden roof with 16 kw photovoltaic system. Floor area 35…
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Borgo surrounded by nature with 4.80 hectares of land with an ancient olive grove and fruit …
Hotel
Terni, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
35 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 420,000
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 320 m²
Price on request
Building in its raw state consisting of a ground floor for commercial use and the upper floo…
Commercial
Sterpete, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Manufacture
Sterpete, Italy
7 200 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 900 m²
Price on request
Industrial warehouse of 1,900 m2 in good condition located in the industrial area (partly rented)
Commercial
Terni, Italy
100 m²
Price on request
Ancient farmhouse in a complete state of abandon, on two levels for about 100 square meters.…
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Commercial craft subdivision with lots from 2,000 to 6,000 square meters (maximum height 10.…
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
30 Number of rooms
180 000 m²
Price on request
Certified organic farm with 18 hectares of land (possibility of annexing another 7 acres) wi…
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
45 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
Price on request
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
21 000 m²
Price on request
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 674 m²
Price on request
Unfinished structure composed of three blocks of reinforced concrete on three levels (possib…
Commercial
Citta di Castello, Italy
3 600 000 m²
Price on request
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
600 m²
Price on request
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
700 m²
Price on request
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
8 000 000 m²
Price on request
Company of more than 800.00 hectares of which 400.00 hectares of arable land, 350.00 hectare…
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Hotel 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Beautiful fully renovated farmhouse used as a farmhouse with 5.0 hectares of land in the rol…
Hotel 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Beautiful renovated farmhouse in beautiful sea view location Three levels of about 200 squar…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
550 m²
Price on request
Portion of shed of about 550 sq m (laboratory 325 sq m warehouse of 128 sq m Offices of 82 s…
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
750 m²
Price on request
The complex consists of a farm building, a typical shop, a shed. Land of 6.70 hectares in tw…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
16 000 m²
Price on request
Gas station with bar and washing Ample parking
Commercial
Terni, Italy
500 m²
Price on request
Shed in the artisan area of 500 sqm in prefabricated Offices of 450 sqm on three floors in r…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 300 m²
Price on request
Shed 1,300 square meters built in 2007 with 400 square meters of Court offices of 3,000 squa…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
800 m²
Price on request
Shed of 800 sqm with 400 sqm office space of 1.000 sqm Building of 25 years
