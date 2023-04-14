Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Abruzzo, Italy

Giulianova
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel 50 roomsin Colonnella, Italy
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
50 Number of rooms 2 200 m²
Price on request
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Tollo, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tollo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 2,650,518
SN-201216. Аукцион! Отель 4 звезды, Побережье АдриатикиПобережье Адриатики. В самом центре к…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Giulianova, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 000 m²
€ 3,200,000
IT-070720. Отель на первой лин­ии 3*В  центральном районе Джулианова Лидо, в продаже тр…
Hotelin Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 12,000,000
Italy Abruzzo New hotel on the Adriatic Sea New hotel on the beach of the Adriatic Sea. Numb…
Hotelin Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 2,200,000
Italy Abruzzo Villa Rosa Aparthri - Hotel: 16 apartments on the sea An absolutely new reside…
Hotelin Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 1,300,000
Italy Abruzzo Hotel 3 * 30 m from the beach Small hotel 3 *** on the first line in a resort …

Properties features in Abruzzo, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir