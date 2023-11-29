Villas for sale in Vienna, Austria

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 room villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 room villa
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Charming family home near Schloss Hetzendorf This spacious family home enjoys a peaceful lo…
€849,000
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Vienna, Austria
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
A luxurious villa with a total area of 500 sq.m. is located in the heart of the 18 district …
€3,20M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Vienna, Austria
Area 3 m²
The villa is located in one of the most beautiful districts of Vienna - 19 districts - in Ne…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Vienna, Austria
Area 3 m²
The villa is located in one of the most beautiful districts of Vienna - 19 districts - in Ne…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
The design villa is located in the prestigious 19 district of Vienna, Austria. The magnifice…
€9,80M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Vienna, Austria
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
A chic new villa with pool and garden is located in the Vienna suburb of Stiftswald, Austria…
€6,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 8
Area 940 m²
The beautiful spacious villa is located in Vienna, Austria. The villa has a total area of 94…
€4,50M
