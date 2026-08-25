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Villas for sale in Vienna, Austria

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the 13th Viennese m…
$1,74M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
DescriptionWelcome to this exclusive villa in the northwest of Vienna, located in the 19th d…
$4,18M
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Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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