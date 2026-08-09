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Villas for sale in Upper Austria, Austria

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3 properties total found
Villa in Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Villa
Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Area 400 m²
Description of the site: For sale is a land plot with an existing residential house requiri…
$695,847
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Villa 25 rooms in Ufer, Austria
Villa 25 rooms
Ufer, Austria
Rooms 25
Area 800 m²
Historic VillaThe magnificent villa, built in 1902, embodies the timeless elegance and splen…
$2,03M
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Villa 8 rooms in Bezirk Vocklabruck, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Bezirk Vocklabruck, Austria
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
This wonderful villa, a historic gem and former summer residence of the famous opera singer,…
$3,23M
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