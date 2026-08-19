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Hotels for sale in Styria, Austria

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3 properties total found
Hotel 3 000 m² in Graz, Austria
Hotel 3 000 m²
Graz, Austria
Rooms 50
Area 3 000 m²
For reasons of confidentiality, the published location does not correspond to the actual loc…
$4,38M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Hotel 1 200 m²
Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Rooms 20
Area 1 200 m²
RaumFürstenfeld,naheThermeLoipersdorfNonetheless, there is no doubt that there is a lack of …
Price on request
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Hotel 7 560 m² in Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Hotel 7 560 m²
Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Rooms 20
Area 7 560 m²
Discover this charming 4-star boutique hotel Garni, idyllically surrounded by meadows and fo…
$2,32M
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