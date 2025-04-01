Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Salzburg
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Salzburg, Austria

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 2 950 m² in Maishofen, Austria
Hotel 2 950 m²
Maishofen, Austria
Rooms 40
Area 2 950 m²
Number of floors 2
OrtImHerzenÖsterreichs,dereuropäischenSportregionZellamSee/SaalbachHinterklemmWinter-&Sommer…
$8,49M
Leave a request
Ski Paradise Hotel in Austria, close to Salzburg in Muehlbach am Hochkoenig, Austria
Ski Paradise Hotel in Austria, close to Salzburg
Muehlbach am Hochkoenig, Austria
Rooms 27
Ski Paradise Hotel in Austria, close to Salzburg! - 27 rooms (54 beds) - Bar, restaurant…
$2,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes