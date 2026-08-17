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Hotels for sale in Tyrol, Austria

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6 properties total found
Wonderful recently built hotel in Achensee area, 4**** in Maurach, Austria
Wonderful recently built hotel in Achensee area, 4****
Maurach, Austria
Area 1 664 m²
Number of floors 5
Outstanding 4**** boutique hotel in Achensee valley not far from Maurach. Hotel is construc…
$13,51M
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Rare ski area hotel for sale in Innsbruck area, for reasonable price! in Natters, Austria
Rare ski area hotel for sale in Innsbruck area, for reasonable price!
Natters, Austria
Area 1 075 m²
Number of floors 4
Amazing 3*** ski region hotel in Innsbruck area! Hotel offers 23 rooms, total area is 1075 …
$3,76M
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Hotel 2 500 m² in Innsbruck, Austria
Hotel 2 500 m²
Innsbruck, Austria
Rooms 40
Area 2 500 m²
Tirol, Austria – established alpine destination all year round. The indicated postal code is…
$6,80M
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4**** hotel of 33 rooms in Zugspitze area, close to Garmisch-Partenkirchen! in Arzl im Pitztal, Austria
4**** hotel of 33 rooms in Zugspitze area, close to Garmisch-Partenkirchen!
Arzl im Pitztal, Austria
Rooms 33
Area 2 661 m²
Number of floors 4
4-star hotel for sale in Arzl im Pitztal, Austria! Just a few km from Zugspitze and Garmisc…
$3,41M
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Hotel 2 309 m² in Imst, Austria
Hotel 2 309 m²
Imst, Austria
Rooms 35
Area 2 309 m²
TyrolFor sale is an exceptional historical real estate jewel in the heart of Tyrol. The trad…
Price on request
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Hotel 6 200 m² in Kitzbuhel, Austria
Hotel 6 200 m²
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 6 200 m²
$42,55M
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