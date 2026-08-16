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Shops for sale in Austria

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Vienna
3
4 properties total found
Shop 1 000 m² in Himmelberg, Austria
Shop 1 000 m²
Himmelberg, Austria
Area 1 000 m²
We offer for sale a working restaurant located in a popular and highly visited part of the c…
$889,238
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Shop in Vienna, Austria
Shop
Vienna, Austria
Tenants: on requestUtility area: about 200.0 m2Rental income (net) per year: 51,336.48 euros…
$1,16M
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Shop in Vienna, Austria
Shop
Vienna, Austria
Tenant(s): Asian supermarket chain, major tea retailers, underground parking lotsCommercial …
$3,22M
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Motorcycle showroom, Vienna, 2nd district, 5% return in Vienna, Austria
Motorcycle showroom, Vienna, 2nd district, 5% return
Vienna, Austria
Usable area: approx. 780.00 m² (+ 70 m² basement).  Rental income (net) per year: 127,000 E…
$2,82M
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Property types in Austria

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