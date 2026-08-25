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Hotels for sale in Vienna, Austria

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сommercial properties
23
offices
7
shops
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4 properties total found
Hotel 8 100 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 8 100 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 150
Area 8 100 m²
A hotel with a management company with a long lease agreement with a central location in Vie…
$40,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 3 592 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 3 592 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 35
Area 3 592 m²
Floor -2/4
14. District PenzingThe Nest Natur Hostel is located in the 14. district Penzing, right at J…
$18,45M
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Hotel 3 591 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 3 591 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 3 591 m²
$21,16M
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Hotel 8 500 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 8 500 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 150
Area 8 500 m²
Hotel with a management company with a long lease agreement with a central location in Vienn…
$41,19M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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