  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. SellRent Ghana

SellRent Ghana

Ghana, No. 13, Oak Street. Teshie Estates. Accra. Ghana (Гана)
Share using:
QR
SellRent Ghana
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.sellrentghana.com
Company description

SellRent began with an objective to make property acquisition a stress-free and fun experience by using technology driven productivity and sustainable relationships. Our core value is to provide accurate and reliable information and tools to make smart decisions in the real estate market. We are a residential and commercial  brokerage firm offering comprehensive real estate services to property owners, home buyers, tenants, real estate developers and investors. We also provide other auxiliary services such as market research, property management and valuation. 

Our agents in Ghana
Eric Opoku
Eric Opoku
448 properties
Realting.com
Go