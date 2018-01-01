SellRent Ghana

Company description

SellRent began with an objective to make property acquisition a stress-free and fun experience by using technology driven productivity and sustainable relationships. Our core value is to provide accurate and reliable information and tools to make smart decisions in the real estate market. We are a residential and commercial brokerage firm offering comprehensive real estate services to property owners, home buyers, tenants, real estate developers and investors. We also provide other auxiliary services such as market research, property management and valuation.