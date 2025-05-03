ИП Ильчук Д.В.

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions:
Apartment purchase/sale;
Houses and territories, including prime ones;
Commercial estate;
Shared…
Planning to move? We are ready to help you!
Nowadays, it is very difficult to find really good property that will meet all the stated requirements. Often, due to a lack of real estate experience, one can miss out on worthwhile housing options and be content with the optimal options.
We…
Marielt is a consantly developing real estate agency on the Minsk and Minsk region market. We provide a full range of real estate services, which allows us to successfully solve almost all types of problems associated with the real estate market.
AN Marielt has been rapidly developing and…
Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a servi…
We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an…