Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah Emirate
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Flats and Apartments for Monthly Rent in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Situated in the central hub of Sharjah, Aljada emerges as an exceptional and comprehensive d…
$13,614
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Mazanzil Tower 5 in Sharjah offers modern apartments with convenient amenities and easy acce…
$17,698
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Welcome to Rehan Apartments, Aljada Community, located in Sharjah. The unit is designed to m…
$24,503
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go