Spacious premium apartments in a complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel, next to the sea, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE

Fairmont Dubai Skyline is a luxury project from the developer RSG Group. This project is being created in co-operation with Accor Group - the largest operator of hotel business. The key feature of the project is its unique architecture. The unique spiral shapes prevailing in the construction perfectly complements the luxury concept of the complex.
The complex has spacious apartments with 2-3 bedrooms and various amenities of a 5-star hotel: boutiques and shops, spa, yoga studio, fitness centre, conference hall, swimming pools, security and video surveillance, etc.
Rooftop observation deck with stunning views of Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah Islands, Blue Waters.Location and nearby infrastructure