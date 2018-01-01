New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €178,689

29–181 m² 12

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Seslia Tower – a new project from the developer Tiger Group, located in the JVT area. The 36-story tower, rapidly towering above the surroundings, is a residential complex equipped to the highest standards. The residential complex presents the most popular types of real estate, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The project has impressive architectural solutions: facade glazing in combination with protruding balcony lines emphasizes a dynamic and modern design. Feel a completely new lifestyle with a set of exclusive amenities for residents: - 4-story indoor parking; - own gym with premium equipment; - steam bath and sauna; - pool; - sports grounds; - playgrounds; - premises for events and conferences; - treadmills; - children's pool; - barbecue area; - security and video surveillance. Location: An important feature of the Seslia Tower residential complex – unique location. Developed infrastructure allows you to use all the necessary facilities, which are located in minutes from the place of residence. In the immediate vicinity of the tower are located in close proximity to the main road networks and metro stations, which significantly expands transport opportunities for residents and allows you to quickly reach key areas and attractions of Dubai. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Plus investment: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!