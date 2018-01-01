New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Seslia Tower – a new project from the developer Tiger Group, located in the JVT area. The 36-story tower, rapidly towering above the surroundings, is a residential complex equipped to the highest standards.
The residential complex presents the most popular types of real estate, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The project has impressive architectural solutions: facade glazing in combination with protruding balcony lines emphasizes a dynamic and modern design.
Feel a completely new lifestyle with a set of exclusive amenities for residents:
- 4-story indoor parking;
- own gym with premium equipment;
- steam bath and sauna;
- pool;
- sports grounds;
- playgrounds;
- premises for events and conferences;
- treadmills;
- children's pool;
- barbecue area;
- security and video surveillance.
Location:
An important feature of the Seslia Tower residential complex – unique location. Developed infrastructure allows you to use all the necessary facilities, which are located in minutes from the place of residence.
In the immediate vicinity of the tower are located in close proximity to the main road networks and metro stations, which significantly expands transport opportunities for residents and allows you to quickly reach key areas and attractions of Dubai.
The Sterling Unique Studio Apartment in Dubai Center in Business Bay.
The Sterling by Omniyat is an apartment complex located in the center of Dubai in the Business Bay area. The project includes 2 towers with studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms from 93 sq.m., penthouses and exclusive townhouses with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, The Creek and the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area.
The complex includes swimming pools and recreation areas, spa and jacuzzi, a modern gym, entertainment venues.
Transport accessibility:
- Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes by car, to Al-Maktum Airport 40 minutes by car
- Business Bay and Dubai Mall metro station - 10 minutes by car.
- Bus stops and a ferry pier are a 5-minute drive away.
- A 10-minute drive away are: Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Singing Fountains, Dubai Opera, One Dubai Mall, Burj Park.
- Dubai aquarium and underwater zoo - 15 minutes drive.
Gourmet apartments in the new Reem Nine complex in Abu Dhabi!
The main privileges presented in the project: exclusive design of apartments, world-class beaches, living room and business center, location near many famous shopping centers, shops and retail segments.
Location:
04 minutes - Central Park Rome;
05 Minutes - Boutique Mall;
10 minutes - Repton School;
15 minutes - Shopping Center Rome;
20 minutes - Cleveland Clinic;
20 minutes - TRC Gallery.
Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
10% - under construction
80% - upon completion
It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online.
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!