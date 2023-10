Dubai, UAE

from €589,970

136 m² 1

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Luxury apartment in the multifunctional complex Dubai Wharf on the banks of Dubai Creek. The infrastructure of the complex is designed so that the tenants do not experience any inconvenience. This project includes parking, restaurants and cafes, shops. Among other advantages, it is worth noting the presence of a gym, pool, sauna and jacuzzi, children's playground. The building has a barbecue area and a public garden. Dubai Wharf is located opposite Al Jadaf Metro Station. There are bus stops nearby. The residential complex is just 15 minutes from Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 9 minutes away. Other attractions ( Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, etc. ) — in 25-30 minutes. Payment Plan: 20% - booking 80% - within 2 months from the date of booking It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!