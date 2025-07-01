  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,000
;
15
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32597
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present to your attention the luxurious Riverside Views Apartments residential project, located in Dubai with a wide range of amenities.

 

To keep you healthy and active, Riverside Views Apartments offer unique amenities such as the Opal Chess Haven, exercise stations, a climbing wall with refreshing water slides, Zen Spa, essential oil lakes, and even a floating stage for operas and musicals.

 

Dining and wellness include a variety of meals at Portofino Restaurant, Island Restaurant, and cooking classes using fresh organic ingredients from hydroponic farms.

 

In terms of social and cultural amenities, residents can enjoy a floating cinema, lounge areas, and a clubhouse with various amenities such as workspaces, gyms, open-air cinemas, and arcade games. There is also an amphitheater for regular events, a gaming area for adults, and a children's adventure zone.

 

The project is strategically located in a prime area with quick and easy access to major attractions such as EXPO 2020, airports, metro stations, and shopping malls such as Damac Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$24,95M
Residential complex Havelock Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,736
Residential complex New high-rise residence Q Gardens Aliya with swimming pools and a business lounge, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$430,796
Residential complex Radisson Dubai Damac Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$245,096
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,625
You are viewing
Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$241,729
Vega by Acube Developments is the elegant residential complex in Dubai Sports City, inspired by the brightest star of Lyra. The project is the ideal combination of modern architectural solutions and the theme of space, offering stylish apartments with designer finishing. Each accommodation i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Sobha Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour sea view
Residential complex Sobha Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour sea view
Residential complex Sobha Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour sea view
Residential complex Sobha Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour sea view
Residential complex Sobha Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour sea view
Show all Residential complex Sobha Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour sea view
Residential complex Sobha Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour sea view
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Area 89 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elevate your lifestyle with Sobha Seahaven Sky Edition, a pinnacle of ultra luxury waterfront living in the heart of Dubai Harbour. Indulge in unparalleled views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. Redefine opulence with this exclusive offering, starting from AED 21M. Why Invest…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
89.0
900,000
Developer
Sobha Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$311,754
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, concierge service, a landscaped green area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground and a sports ground, around-the-clock security, a shopping mall. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Expo 2020 - 15 minutes Burj…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications