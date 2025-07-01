Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

We present to your attention the luxurious Riverside Views Apartments residential project, located in Dubai with a wide range of amenities.

To keep you healthy and active, Riverside Views Apartments offer unique amenities such as the Opal Chess Haven, exercise stations, a climbing wall with refreshing water slides, Zen Spa, essential oil lakes, and even a floating stage for operas and musicals.

Dining and wellness include a variety of meals at Portofino Restaurant, Island Restaurant, and cooking classes using fresh organic ingredients from hydroponic farms.

In terms of social and cultural amenities, residents can enjoy a floating cinema, lounge areas, and a clubhouse with various amenities such as workspaces, gyms, open-air cinemas, and arcade games. There is also an amphitheater for regular events, a gaming area for adults, and a children's adventure zone.

The project is strategically located in a prime area with quick and easy access to major attractions such as EXPO 2020, airports, metro stations, and shopping malls such as Damac Mall and Mall of the Emirates.