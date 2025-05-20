  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex ''Whitecliffs Residences'' (6 Units)

Residential complex ''Whitecliffs Residences'' (6 Units)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$592,815
from
$6,105/m²
;
6
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25976
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

About the complex

Dubai New Residential complex ''Whitecliffs Residences'' is a residential complex featuring high-end 2- and 3-bedroom residences on Dubai Islands. The complex includes a ground floor, 2 podium levels, and 12 residential floors, seamlessly blending modern charm with luxury in its architecture. Special attention to detail and quality craftsmanship create an atmosphere of exceptional comfort and sophistication. The apartments are meticulously designed to ensure elegance and a unique style.

The complex offers its residents a wide range of amenities, transforming everyday life into a continuous enjoyment of comfort and coziness: a modern gym, swimming pool, barbecue area, sauna, and steam room, jacuzzi, squash court, indoor cinema, meeting room, prayer room, security, and video surveillance system, fountain, and a smart home system.

The location of Whitecliffs Residences allows residents to reach the Gold Souk in 5 minutes, the Dubai Frame in 10 minutes, Dubai International Airport in 12 minutes, and the Burj Khalifa in 15 minutes.

Whitecliffs Residences is not just a residential complex; it is a true oasis for living, where every element is thoughtfully designed to create ideal conditions for comfortable and stylish living in one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

Building Configuration: G+2P+12

 

Prices:
From 487K to 800K EUR

Handover:
4th quarter of 2027

Service Charge:
0.40 EUR/m² per year

Furnishing:
Semi-Furnished with Kitchen Appliances

NOC:
40.00%

Included:
Parking

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back
Other complexes
