Residential complex ''Whitecliffs Residences'' (6 Units)

Dubai New Residential complex ''Whitecliffs Residences'' is a residential complex featuring high-end 2- and 3-bedroom residences on Dubai Islands. The complex includes a ground floor, 2 podium levels, and 12 residential floors, seamlessly blending modern charm with luxury in its architecture. Special attention to detail and quality craftsmanship create an atmosphere of exceptional comfort and sophistication. The apartments are meticulously designed to ensure elegance and a unique style.

The complex offers its residents a wide range of amenities, transforming everyday life into a continuous enjoyment of comfort and coziness: a modern gym, swimming pool, barbecue area, sauna, and steam room, jacuzzi, squash court, indoor cinema, meeting room, prayer room, security, and video surveillance system, fountain, and a smart home system.

The location of Whitecliffs Residences allows residents to reach the Gold Souk in 5 minutes, the Dubai Frame in 10 minutes, Dubai International Airport in 12 minutes, and the Burj Khalifa in 15 minutes.

Whitecliffs Residences is not just a residential complex; it is a true oasis for living, where every element is thoughtfully designed to create ideal conditions for comfortable and stylish living in one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

Building Configuration: G+2P+12





Prices:

From 487K to 800K EUR

Handover:

4th quarter of 2027

Service Charge:

0.40 EUR/m² per year

Furnishing:

Semi-Furnished with Kitchen Appliances

NOC:

40.00%

Included:

Parking